SIX: The Teen Edition

ACTivate, dedicated to empowering young artists and creating equitable spaces in arts education and theater performance, is proud to present SIX: TEEN EDITION ( a full length adaptation of the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss) September 11-13.

Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived.

From Tudor Queens to fierce Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII are stepping out of the history books and taking the mic! SIX: TEEN EDITION remixes 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric, high-energy celebration of 21st-century girl power.Brought to life by our powerhouse ACTivate youth program, this full-length international phenomenon is specially modified for brilliant teen performers and audiences of all ages. Experience the global musical sensation everyone is losing their head over, live on the historic Scottish Rite stage—the perfect venue to give this royal showdown a spectacular, authentic Tudor flair.

Performances:

September 11 @ 7:30 pm

September 12 @ 2:00 and 7:30 pm

September 13 @ 2:00 pm