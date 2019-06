noncompliant is a riot grunge band from Lexington, KY.

Waxjaw: Huntington, WV band playing an amalgamation of jangle punk, noise rock, and post-hardcore.

Slugs are a 3 piece bass and drum fuzz slop band from Arkansas living in Missouri.

Sour Cream is a Lexington hard blues-rock band with influences in punk, funk, metal, stoner rock, blues, psychedelic rock, etc.