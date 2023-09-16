Lexington Children's Events: The Smartest Girl in the World

Lizzy and Leo Martinez have a plan – they want to be the “smartest kids in the world!” Studious Leo is convinced that winning a local TV quiz show is the first step to a better life for their family. Maybe he and Lizzy can even take their hardworking mami and papi on vacation to Hawaii! But when their parents refuse to let Leo participate in the quiz show, Lizzy decides to grow up, step up, and complete the plan herself.