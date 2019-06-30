Smile Empty Soul/ Coldville/ Deadeyes

Smile Empty Soul is a dark/alt rock band from L.A.

The West Michigan based rock band Coldville first formed in 2010 and began writing the tracks for their debut album. The self-titled full length album was released in 2011. In early 2012, the band was reformed to create a more diverse alternative rock sound. They have played at various venues and festivals with bands such as Candlebox, Seether, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Pop Evil, Rise Against, P.O.D., Alter Bridge, Sick Puppies, Lacey Sturm of Flyleaf, Scott Stapp of Creed, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Finger Eleven, Trapt, Saint Asonia, Buckcherry, Nothing More, Devour The Day, Lacuna Coil, and others.