Smith Lilly Lecture and Book Signing

Smith Lilly, a renowned World Champion trainer and President of the United Professional Horsemen’s Association will speak at the American Saddlebred Museum about the importance of the American Saddlebred and his book, Saddle Seat Horsemanship. Lilly will be available to sign books directly following the lecture. This event is free and open to the public, box lunches are available for $12, call 859-259-2746 to reserve.