Songs From The Road Band is Charles Humphrey III (bass), Mark Schimick (mandolin), Sam Wharton (guitar), and James Schlender (fiddle). These veteran acoustic musicians have collectively received top accolades in the bluegrass, Americana, and jazz genres. Once primarily an album recording band, Songs From The Road Band has emerged as one of the heaviest touring bands in the country since March 2018. They are currently touring in support of their number one Americana, Bluegrass, and Classic Country chart-topping album Road To Nowhere. They are proud to call Asheville, NC home. Humphrey, a member of the NC Music Hall of Fame and a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer, received the International Bluegrass Music Association's entertainer of the year award in 2011.