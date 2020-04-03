Songs From The Road Band

Google Calendar - Songs From The Road Band - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songs From The Road Band - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songs From The Road Band - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Songs From The Road Band - 2020-04-03 19:00:00

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Songs From The Road Band is Charles Humphrey III (bass), Mark Schimick (mandolin), Sam Wharton (guitar), and James Schlender (fiddle). These veteran acoustic musicians have collectively received top accolades in the bluegrass, Americana, and jazz genres. Once primarily an album recording band, Songs From The Road Band has emerged as one of the heaviest touring bands in the country since March 2018. They are currently touring in support of their number one Americana, Bluegrass, and Classic Country chart-topping album Road To Nowhere. They are proud to call Asheville, NC home. Humphrey, a member of the NC Music Hall of Fame and a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer, received the International Bluegrass Music Association's entertainer of the year award in 2011.

Info

14732353_1599480237027178_377891007149099956_n.jpg
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Songs From The Road Band - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songs From The Road Band - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songs From The Road Band - 2020-04-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Songs From The Road Band - 2020-04-03 19:00:00
.