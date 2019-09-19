Sonia Sanchez Series with Ifa Bayeza

Sonia Sanchez Series lecture by playwright Ifa Bayeza. Ifa Bayeza’s trilogy for the stage, The Ballad of Emmett Till, is premiering in 2019–20 at the legendary Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul. Hear this award-winning playwright discuss the challenges she faced in dramatizing a notorious tragedy of the Civil Rights era. Playwriting runs in Bayeza's family: she is the sister of Ntozake Shange, whose 1976 play, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Not Enough, defined a theatrical era in the United States. Introduced by Patrice Muhammad, publisher of the Key Newsjournal. Opening event of KyWomenWriters2019. Free admission