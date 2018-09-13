Sonia Sanchez Series

Kentucky Women Writers Conference is celebrating 40 years of showcasing the talents of female writers this fall. Authors like Jane Friedman, Gabrielle Calvocoressi, Tarfia Faizullah and more will lead writing workshops, panel discussions and readings for writers seeking inspiration, fellowship and practical advice about the publishing industry.

This year’s installment of the annual lecture series will feature former University of Kentucky geography professor Carolyn Finney, who will deliver a lecture focused on race and the environment complete with an introduction by Patrice Muhammad, publisher of the Key Newsjournal.