Sour Cream with Wicked Peace

Sour Cream is a Lexington, KY based hard blues rock band, mixing influences from all flavors of rock music. Jon McGee on drums, Colby Grant on bass and Harlan Cecil on guitar have been gigging around the central east of the United States since February 2017, and released their debut self-titled album in November of 2018.

Sour Cream will be joined by Wicked Peace, a band that pairs transcendental instrumentals with hook-heavy, soul-bearing lyricism for a singular sound that doesn’t just flow, it levitates right off the stage. Zig-zagging between power pop and Americana, detouring anywhere a song takes them along the way, Wicked Peace blends its members’ disparate influences and southern background into a soulful sonic smoothie designed to help find zen.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will be at 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.theburlky.com.