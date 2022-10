Lead singer and Memphis native, Tierinii Jackson, is married to lead guitarist Israeli native Ori Naftaly. Two of Jackson’s sisters join in the lineup of the Grammy-nominated blues/soul band that took their name from a street in Memphis running from the easternmost part of the city limits to “Soulsville,” the original home of Stax Records.

8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com