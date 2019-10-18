Southern Culture on The Skids

Google Calendar - Southern Culture on The Skids - 2019-10-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Culture on The Skids - 2019-10-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Culture on The Skids - 2019-10-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Culture on The Skids - 2019-10-18 20:00:00

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Southern Culture On The Skids has been spreading the rock and roll gospel since they formed in Chapel Hill, NC in1983. Guitarist/singer Rick Miller, drummer Dave Hartman and bassist/singer/heartbreaker Mary Huff, play a greasy mix of surf, rockabilly, R&B and country-fried garage with a side of psych, all the while driving fans into ecstatic, sweat-drenched paroxysms of joy. It’s a musical gumbo Miller calls, “Americana from the wrong side of the tracks.” The band has been prolific and ubiquitous for over thirty years, touring everywhere from the North Carolina Prison System to Mt. Fuji, Japan and delivering what Rolling Stone calls “a hell raising rock and roll party.”

Info

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Southern Culture on The Skids - 2019-10-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Culture on The Skids - 2019-10-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Culture on The Skids - 2019-10-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Culture on The Skids - 2019-10-18 20:00:00