SCOTS’ musical journey has taken the band from all-night North Carolina house parties to late-night talk shows (Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show), from performing at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to rockin’ out for the inmates at North Carolina correctional facilities. The group’s new album, “At Home with Southern Culture on the Skids,” was recorded and mixed in vocalist/guitarist Rick Miller’s living room during the pandemic shutdown with some additional tracks recorded at his studio, The Kudzu Ranch.

8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com