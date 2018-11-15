Southern Lights Stroll 5K

Stroll through the Southern Lights display on foot for a good cause. This year we have teamed up with 3 Way Racing to provide chip timing for our competitive 5K race, complete with awards. Additional activities include complimentary Mini Train Rides and refreshments. Pre-registrations are encouraged. A food drive for God’s Pantry and local animal shelters will be held in conjunction with this event. All participants are asked to bring non-perishable items to help the needy families and individuals of Central Kentucky and local animal shelters.