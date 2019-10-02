Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman

to Google Calendar - Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman - 2019-10-02 19:00:00

UK Gatton Student Center 160 Avenue of Championships, Lexington, Kentucky

Barry Bauman, Fellow of the American Institute for Conservation and founder of Conservation Ventures, is a beloved art conservator who has carefully and generously restored—charging only minor fees for materials, but nothing for his considerable expertise—47 paintings from the Art Museum’s collection, some of which are on view in TLC, Part II: Conservation and the Collection. Bauman’s presentation addresses the areas of study required for conservation work, and will reveal some of the historical and technical discoveries he’s made, including finding hidden signatures, recovering lost dates, correcting attributions, and even finding whole paintings underneath others.

Info

UK Gatton Student Center 160 Avenue of Championships, Lexington, Kentucky
MUSIC
to Google Calendar - Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman - 2019-10-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Special Lecture: The Conservation of Paintings with Barry Bauman - 2019-10-02 19:00:00
.