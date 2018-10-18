Spotlights/ Life and Times/ Total Void

Spotlights is the Brooklyn-based married couple of Mario and Sarah Quintero.In Spotlights, the Quinteros summon a supreme sound, equally heavy and dreamy. A tar-pit sludge-rock foundation is blanketed by layers of shimmering shoegaze. Their debut full length TIDALS was released on Crowquill Records in the spring of 2016 as a follow up to the synth laden, doom-pop EP, Demonstration. Tidals' songs rock hard and memorably, bringing to mind hints of bands, from Failure to My Bloody Valentine to Godflesh to Smashing Pumpkins and beyond.

Since August of 2005, The Life and Times has played over 200 shows in support of their debut full-length release Suburban Hymns (DeSoto) on US tours with bands like the Appleseed Cast, Murder By Death, Pelican, Mono, Sparta, Pinback, Engine Down, and William Elliot Whitmore. In June of 2006, they headlined a two week tour of Spain in support of an eponymous split CD/10", both of which with urgent post-rockers from Barcelona, Nueva Vulcano (ex-Aina).