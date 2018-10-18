Spotlights/ The Life and Times/ Total Void

Spotlights is the Brooklyn-based married couple of Mario and Sarah Quintero.In Spotlights, the Quinteros summon a supreme sound, equally heavy and dreamy. A tar-pit sludge-rock foundation is blanketed by layers of shimmering shoegaze. Their debut full length TIDALS was released on Crowquill Records in the spring of 2016 as a follow up to the synth laden, doom-pop EP, Demonstration. Tidals' songs rock hard and memorably, bringing to mind hints of bands, from Failure to My Bloody Valentine to Godflesh to Smashing Pumpkins and beyond.

Since August of 2005, The Life and Times has played over 200 shows in support of their debut full-length release Suburban Hymns (DeSoto) on US tours with bands like the Appleseed Cast, Murder By Death, Pelican, Mono, Sparta, Pinback, Engine Down, and William Elliot Whitmore.

The Magician EP (Stiff Slack), their fourth overall release, is a fad-free snapshot of a band that’s constantly morphing from a dragon, to a butterfly, to blinding white light, to a bird, to Godzilla, and back again, often within the space of just one song. RIYLs don't do the band justice from a recorded or live standpoint, but suffice it to say that the sound on the Magician EP puts them in company with artists like Pink Floyd, Slowdive, My Bloody Valentine, Swervedriver, Built to Spill and just a pinch of early U2.