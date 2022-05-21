Stage, Screen, and In-Between: Lexington Singers POPS Concert

The Lexington Singers present Stage, Screen, and In-Between: Annual Pops Concert at the Lexington Opera House! At this concert, you’ll hear favorites from Broadway, Television, and the Silver Screen. Songs include selections from Disney, Sondheim, Mama Mia, West Side Story, and more. Join us for a fun-filled night of music, entertainment, and laughter.

Tickets are $20 per person. Grab yours now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005C9833A14F2B

About the Lexington Singers: The Lexington Singers have been performing quality choral music including major works in central Kentucky and around the world since 1959, making it one of the longest continuously performing independent community choirs in America. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, The Lexington Singers provides opportunities for children, youth, and adults. The Adult Choir is comprised of more than 180+ members. The Lexington Singers currently includes five choirs with over 300 voices total, including four children’s choirs, and an Orff Ensemble.