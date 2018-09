Steam punk pirates and petticoats party sails on til the darkest hour. An exciting evening of live music, open dancing and all around tomfoolery.

Kick it off with a mini couples dance lesson, music from Post Skapocalyptical Musical Menagerie and Last of the Dodo. We’ll also be playing other steam inspired dance music DJed by Safiya Seraphine Lovelace.

Costumes not required, but certainly welcome.