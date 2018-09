Gallery Hop at Arabesque will be mixing Music, Dance, and the Edgy Neo-Victorian-Old West-Steam Era-Sci-Fi-Fantasy-Post Apocalyptic-Pirates & Petticoats Genre of Steampunk in all its glory for an unforgettable evening.

Visitors are encouraged (though NOT required) to don their own Steampunk inspired clothing and become part of the Masquerade and costume contest. Food and Craft vendors will be on site.