Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle

to Google Calendar - Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle - 2019-11-01 18:30:00

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

You're invited to a Storybook Dinner in the Grand Ballroom with Cinderella and her evil Step-Sisters! Enjoy a chef's table meal with social seating and live theatre performance. Follow along and be a guest in Cinderella's Castle story!

MENU

Appetizer: Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, balsamic glaze, lemon zest

Salad: Castle Salad, mixed greens, pickled pearl onions, marinated tomatoes, crumbled feta, pepper bacon, fried beets, citrus vinaigrette

Entree: Pan Seared Chicken, Madeira mushroom sauce // Honey Mustard Baked Cod, Parmesan, bread crumbs, fresh lemon, garden herbs

Sides: Pumpkin Sweet Potato Bisque, local pumpkin, sweet potatoes, cream // Fall Vegetable Medley, seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, garlic, parmesan /Royal Rolls and Honey Butter

Dessert: Jaq & Gus, raspberry swirl cheesecake, warm apple compote, salted caramel, vanilla anglaise

Menu subject to change

Info

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
FOOD & DRINK, MUSIC, THEATER & PERFORMANCE
8592560322
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle - 2019-11-01 18:30:00
.