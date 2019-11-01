Storybook Dinner with Cinderella & Step-Sisters @ The Kentucky Castle

You're invited to a Storybook Dinner in the Grand Ballroom with Cinderella and her evil Step-Sisters! Enjoy a chef's table meal with social seating and live theatre performance. Follow along and be a guest in Cinderella's Castle story!

MENU

Appetizer: Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus, balsamic glaze, lemon zest

Salad: Castle Salad, mixed greens, pickled pearl onions, marinated tomatoes, crumbled feta, pepper bacon, fried beets, citrus vinaigrette

Entree: Pan Seared Chicken, Madeira mushroom sauce // Honey Mustard Baked Cod, Parmesan, bread crumbs, fresh lemon, garden herbs

Sides: Pumpkin Sweet Potato Bisque, local pumpkin, sweet potatoes, cream // Fall Vegetable Medley, seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, garlic, parmesan /Royal Rolls and Honey Butter

Dessert: Jaq & Gus, raspberry swirl cheesecake, warm apple compote, salted caramel, vanilla anglaise

Menu subject to change