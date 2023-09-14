Studio players: “Ladies of Liberty”

Performances take place at Carriage House Theatre,154 Bell Ct. • 8 p.m. opening night, Fri., and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. • www.studioplayers.org

Sept. 14-17, 21-24, 28-30, Oct. 1.

When radio station WHIZ-NY loses the actors of its highest rated adventure drama to the draft in World War II, a new superhero team is created to take their place: The Ladies of Liberty. When the war concludes and their show is threatened by cancellation, they decide they want to be real heroes and perform one last episode on their own terms.