Studio Players: “Lucky Stiff: A Musical Comedy.”

A mild-mannered Englishman stands to inherit $6 million, provided he can take his recently murdered uncle's embalmed body on a vacation to Monte Carlo and successfully pass him off as alive. The offbeat musical farce mixes mistaken identities, millions in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair.

Sept. 3-6, 11-13, 18-20. 7:30 p.m. nightly; 2:30 p.m. Sun. The Carriage House, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org