Studio Players: "A Texas Carol"

The Dinkel family is headed to Mee-Maw Jane’s East Texas ranch for what might be her last Christmas. The only problem? When the first grandchild arrives, Mee-Maw is already gone. Now, how to keep that fact (and her body) from the rest of the family and save Christmas? A Texas Carol is a hysterical and heart-warming story of a family on the brink and the love that binds them.

Performance dates: Nov. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22

7:30 p.m. opening night, Fri., and Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun.