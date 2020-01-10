In partnership with the City of Lexington, Allegro Dance Project is proud to present their work "Substance", a raw look inside the opioid epidemic and the lifelong battle of overcoming addiction. After the performance, Community Response Strategist Andrea James will lead a conversation about the resources and intervention opportunities right here in Lexington.
This event is free and open to the public.
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
