SUITS THAT ROCK
All Ages
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 04
Doors: 6pm // Show: 7pm
$25 to $50
Suits that Rock is a highly anticipated fundraising event that takes place in Lexington every year. The event brings together attorneys and other professionals who share a passion for music and philanthropy.
Suits is more than just a night of great music. The event is also a fundraiser, with proceeds going to support Legal Aid of the Bluegrass. Come support this worthy cause and jam out for justice!
Suits: Judge Glenn Acree, Judge Melissa Moore Murphy, Lisa Acree, Dale Ashcraft, Steven Barnes, Matt Cox, Sean Cutshall, Vic English, Susan English, John Fogle, Chris Goode, Pat Hanna, Rick Jouett, Benson Lange, Genny Ledbetter, Doug Logsdon, Doug Martin, Terry McDonough, Roland Merkel, Mike Meuser, Doc Pellegrini, Brian Powers, Lori Shelburne, Paul Strang, Bobby Zimmerman
Suits that Rock is sponsored by:
McBrayer PLLC
Stites & Harbinson
Littler Mendelson
Fayette County Bar Association