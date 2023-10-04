SUITS THAT ROCK

All Ages

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 04

Doors: 6pm // Show: 7pm

$25 to $50

Suits that Rock is a highly anticipated fundraising event that takes place in Lexington every year. The event brings together attorneys and other professionals who share a passion for music and philanthropy.

Suits is more than just a night of great music. The event is also a fundraiser, with proceeds going to support Legal Aid of the Bluegrass. Come support this worthy cause and jam out for justice!

Suits: Judge Glenn Acree, Judge Melissa Moore Murphy, Lisa Acree, Dale Ashcraft, Steven Barnes, Matt Cox, Sean Cutshall, Vic English, Susan English, John Fogle, Chris Goode, Pat Hanna, Rick Jouett, Benson Lange, Genny Ledbetter, Doug Logsdon, Doug Martin, Terry McDonough, Roland Merkel, Mike Meuser, Doc Pellegrini, Brian Powers, Lori Shelburne, Paul Strang, Bobby Zimmerman

Suits that Rock is sponsored by:

McBrayer PLLC

Stites & Harbinson

Littler Mendelson

Fayette County Bar Association