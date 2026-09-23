Summer Nights at Gatton Park: Grateful Sunday

Spend your summer nights with us at Gatton Park. Each laid-back event features live local music, rotating food and drink specials, and games and activities. Gather with friends, grab a bite and a cold drink, and enjoy a relaxed night out in the heart of the park.

5:00 – 9:00 PM | Open Play Games

Come enjoy mahjong, giant jenga, card games, soccer and more.

5:00 – 9:00 PM | Food and Drink Specials

Slice of Pizza (Cheese or Pepperoni) and a Glass of Wine | $12

6:00 – 8:00 PM | Live Music by Grateful Sunday

Join Lee Owen and Rob Barnes for an intimate acoustic set from Grateful Sunday featuring the music of The Grateful Dead.

No outside coolers or alcohol permitted.