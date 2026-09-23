Lexington Children's Theatre: Super Cowgirl and Mighty Miracle

Your Mangy Mutt. Your Best Friend.

Six-year-old Cory is sent to live with her grumpy grandma when her Papi must go away for work. But Grandmother Autumn’s house is different: soup for dinner, church on Sundays, and NO DOGS! When Cory meets a stray dog, she secretly takes him in right under her grandma’s nose. It’s love at first sight for Cory and positively the last straw for Grandmother Autumn. Will this dog bring this new family together or tear it apart?

Join us for this surprising story filled with humor and heart and get your tickets today!

Recommended for Ages 5 and up

Prices: $27/Premium, $23/Preferred, $20/Standard, $17/Value, $15/Members