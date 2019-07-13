“Bluebells” Film Premiere

The premiere of writer, director, and producer Billy Fray’s film “Bluebells”.

Currently, Bluebells has been selected for First Time Filmmakers Festival in the UK and is a semi-finalist in the International Online Web Fest. It has also been submitted to a number of other film festivals both in Europe and America– among them: Raindance, Cannes Short Film Festival, and Nashville Film Festival.

Billy Fray, originally from Lexington, makes his directorial debut with his short film “Bluebells”. The movie is a suspense film about An Amish woman who is haunted by a ghost and consults a local priest to find answers. Amber Wedding plays the leading role, with supporting actors Tim Gooch and Carrie Shoaf rounding out the cast.

Tickets are free with no need to rsvp.

To find out more, visit the films website at http://bluebellsfilm.com