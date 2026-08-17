We're continuing the fun during our Live Racing season with a thrilling day filled with prehistoric fun as participants race against each other in their T-Rex costumes! All proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass!

Register here (https://www.859tickets.com/events/2026-t-rex-races-8-30-2026) to sign up for a T-Rex Race!

8 years old and under

9 years old - 13 years old

Any Blow Up Costume Race (14 years old and above)

T-Rex Race (14 years old and above)

Please ensure that you purchase the correct ticket based off of your age. No refunds will be issued.

This race is BYOTR! (Bring your own T-Rex!) T-Rex Tails will be provided for children 8 years old and under. Don't have a costume? Click here!

Not ready for the thrill of the run? Don't worry! There will be plenty of other activities to enjoy including food trucks, $3 beers, hot dogs, and ice cream, cornhole, and more!

Interested in being a vendor? Check out this form and email marketingteam@redmile.biz for more information!