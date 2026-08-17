Eat, drink, and party with us at one of Lexington’s most exciting events!

Tacos N’ Tequila brings together some of the city’s favorite restaurants, bars, and beverage partners for an unforgettable evening of delicious food, handcrafted cocktails, and community fun—all in support of environmental education and sustainability programs across Central Kentucky.

Sample creative taco creations and signature tequila-inspired drinks as local vendors put their unique spin on this iconic pairing. Challenge your friends to fair games, enjoy music from a live DJ, and soak up the festive atmosphere while connecting with fellow foodies and tequila lovers.

Every ticket purchased helps fuel our mission to inspire, equip, and empower our community to create cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable spaces for generations to come.