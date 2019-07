A free, all ages celebration of the 2019 music lineup reveal featuring music by Thirsty Boots (Joshua Wright & Robby Cosenza), photo slideshows from past festivals, as well as beer specials by West Sixth and free swag giveaways from Tahlsound. Collectible cups celebrating Winchell's, Tahlsound, and Southlandia beer will be available as part of a special promotion for this year's festival.