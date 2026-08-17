Tahlsound Presents: From the Bayou to the Bluegrass

Don't miss Tahlsound's From the Bayou to the Bluegrass!

This year features Lexington's own March Madness Marching Band + The Blue Brass All-Stars alongside a direct collaboration with two community dance troupes from New Orleans, Original Big 7 Social Aid & Pleasure Club Inc. with Red Flame Hunters All Youth Indian Tribe. Plus Louisville's Zu Zu Ya Ya present the music of Dr. John (aka the Night Tripper).

This family-friendly event is donation-based / pay-what-you-can. Attendees will enjoy an evening of music, dance, food and drinks from local vendors Louisiana Passion Cuisine, West 6th Brewing, Castle & Key Distillery, Sav's Chill Ice Cream, Horseshoe Lemonade, Leestown Coffee and Olmeda Mexican Grill. Find more information, book VIP tables and pre-register today at tahlsound.com