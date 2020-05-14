Tall Tall Trees is the pseudonym of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Savino . Moving to New York in the early aughts with aspirations of being a bassist in the city's vibrant jazz and experimental music scene, Savino soon switched his focus to banjo and writing songs, resulting in the eponymous 2009 debut, Tall Tall Trees. In the decade since, Savino has toured non-stop, pioneering a world of psychedelic electric banjo music, captivating audiences with his loop-based one man shows, as well as alongside frequent collaborator, Kishi Bashi. A Wave of Golden Things, his fourth studio album, opens with the distant crow of a rooster and takes off in a dust cloud of swirling banjo, drums and bass. The lead off track, "The Wind, She Whispers," quickly evolves from a droning mountain melody into full-blown banjo funk, setting the precedent for an album of unexpected turns.