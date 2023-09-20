Ages 18 and up

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Doors: 7pm // Show: 8pm

$15 to $30

Taylor Austin Dye is an up and coming country singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN; originally hailing from the hollers and hills of eastern Kentucky. Her brand of in-your-face music comes straight from her rowdy country roots. Her “Ride or Dye’s” describe her songs as “badass,” “confident,” and “real.” See tour dates and more at tayloraustindye.com.

Manchester Music Hall is an 18+ venue.