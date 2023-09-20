Ages 18 and up
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Doors: 7pm // Show: 8pm
$15 to $30
Taylor Austin Dye is an up and coming country singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN; originally hailing from the hollers and hills of eastern Kentucky. Her brand of in-your-face music comes straight from her rowdy country roots. Her “Ride or Dye’s” describe her songs as “badass,” “confident,” and “real.” See tour dates and more at tayloraustindye.com.
Manchester Music Hall is an 18+ venue.
Info
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC