Terror Tuesdays at The Lyric: Blacula

Terror Tuesdays will feature three films; the documentary ‘Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror’, ‘Blacula’ directed by William Crain, and ‘Us’ directed by Jordan Peele. These three films have been specifically chosen in order to create a learning experience about African Americans in horror films, while also celebrating the genre of horror in relation to the Halloween holiday.

Blacula

During a visit to Transylvania, an African prince (William Marshall) gets turned into a vampire by Count Dracula (Charles McCauley). Sealed in a coffin for several lifetimes, "Blacula" reawakens in 1970s Los Angeles. Leaving a trail of bloodless victims in his wake, he pursues Lina (Vonetta McGee), a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his dead wife. Meanwhile, Dr. Gordon Thomas (Thalmus Rasulala) and top cop Lt. Peters (Gordon Pinsent) are hot on the bloodsucker's trail.

PG – Parental Guidance Suggested

