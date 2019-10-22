Terror Tuesdays at The Lyric: Blacula

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Terror Tuesdays will feature three films; the documentary ‘Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror’, ‘Blacula’ directed by William Crain, and ‘Us’ directed by Jordan Peele. These three films have been specifically chosen in order to create a learning experience about African Americans in horror films, while also celebrating the genre of horror in relation to the Halloween holiday.

Blacula

During a visit to Transylvania, an African prince (William Marshall) gets turned into a vampire by Count Dracula (Charles McCauley). Sealed in a coffin for several lifetimes, "Blacula" reawakens in 1970s Los Angeles. Leaving a trail of bloodless victims in his wake, he pursues Lina (Vonetta McGee), a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his dead wife. Meanwhile, Dr. Gordon Thomas (Thalmus Rasulala) and top cop Lt. Peters (Gordon Pinsent) are hot on the bloodsucker's trail.

PG – Parental Guidance Suggested

Some material may not be suitable for children. Parents urged to give "parental guidance". May contain some material parents might not like for their young children.

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
