Transylvania University Creative Intelligence Series: Tessa Hulls: “What the River Holds” book signing

Tessa Hulls is an artist/writer/adventurer whose graphic memoir Feeding Ghosts won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize. It explores the reverberations of her Chinese grandmother’s escape from the communist regime and her subsequent mental illness. Her work addresses racial justice, the immigrant experience, generational trauma, mental health, the creative process and the surprising feminist history of the bicycle.

She will give a public talk and book signing as part of Transylvania University's Creative Intelligence Series, presented in collaboration with Delcamp Visiting Writer Program and the Bingham Center for Teaching Excellence.