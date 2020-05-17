The Lil Smokies

Google Calendar - The Lil Smokies - 2020-05-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lil Smokies - 2020-05-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lil Smokies - 2020-05-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Lil Smokies - 2020-05-17 20:00:00

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Drawing on the energy of a rock band and the Laurel Canyon songwriting of the ‘70s, The Lil Smokies are reimagining their approach to roots music on Tornillo, named for the remote Texas town where the album was recorded. Produced by Bill Reynolds (The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses), Tornillo is the band’s third studio album. Formed in Missoula, Montana, The Lil Smokies have built a national following through constant touring, they have performed at Red Rocks, LOCKN’, High Sierra, Telluride, Bourbon & Beyond and more.

Info

14732353_1599480237027178_377891007149099956_n.jpg
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - The Lil Smokies - 2020-05-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Lil Smokies - 2020-05-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Lil Smokies - 2020-05-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Lil Smokies - 2020-05-17 20:00:00
.