The Bedord Band/ Jeremy Short

Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, the Bedford Band comes to the Kentucky music scene with something new in their pockets, but something vintage in their souls. They are musicians able to capture lightning, put it in a bottle and sell it to the world with a diverse and unique americana rock sound. The three-piece group is on a mission to reignite authentic rock and roll with their own touch of soul. Through the influences of The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Chris Stapelton, Lynard Skynard, Tyler Childers, Waylon Jennings, and many other legends through a multitude of genres, Bedford creates a sound both new and familiar.