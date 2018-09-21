The Big Bounce America Tour

Measuring in at 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall, this inflatable structure is one of the most popular touring attractions of the year. The Big Bounce America is not your typical bounce house. Families will bounce through the entrance of this inflatable castle and test their skills on the obstacle course, get big-air on the basketball courts, and glide down the giant slide into a ball pit. Bringing everything together, a professional DJ, located on a stage at the center of the bounce house, spins a carefully curated soundtrack with nightclub quality sound, lights, and blasts of confetti.