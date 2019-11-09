The Bourbon Ballyhoo Sideshow Showcase

Cosmic Charlies 105 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

A showcase of sideshow raising funds for The Robin Marks Foundation. The Robin Marks Foundation’s purpose is to create an ongoing legacy of inclusivity, education, and skill improvement, in order to promote the continuation of professional development within the Sideshow Industry and Community. By creating an organization to serve as a networking platform between all facets of the Sideshow Community, the Foundation will serve as an Expert Resource to educate the public on Sideshow’s Industry, Community, and History.

859.475.6096
