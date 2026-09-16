Nashville-based band The Brook & The Bluff pairs layered four-part harmonies with melodic indie rock and Southern-inflected songwriting. The group returns to the road behind its latest album, “Werewolf,” a high-energy collection inspired by the raw spirit of its live performances and the classic rock sounds of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty and the Eagles.

8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com