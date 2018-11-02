Direct from the Blackfriars Playhouse, the American Shakespeare Center (ASC) on Tour elevates Roman comedy to dizzying heights and delivers a rollicking farce, in Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. Two long-separated twins, their two tricky servants (also twins), a jealous wife, and her lovelorn sister romp through this fast-paced comedy. Filled with mistaken identities and slapstick humor, The Comedy of Errors will have audiences laughing from the first confusion to the last.

ASC on Tour invites audiences to enjoy shows that are produced as Shakespeare’s company performed them – surrounded by audience members who share the same light with the actors, each of whom play multiple roles. This highly interactive style allows ASC on Tour to forge a sense of community between performers and audience rarely found in theatre today!