The Drunken City

Three twenty-somethings head to the city for a wild bachelorettes' night out. After one too many drinks, their blissful naïveté quickly descends into an inebriated spectacle of uncertainty. The truth, like liquor, can be disorienting and the city like a beast that pushes you to the brink. How do you handle the pressure? In the light of day, everything can change.

Oct. 4-6 (7:30 p.m.), Oct. 11-13 (7:30 p.m.), Oct. 14 (2 p.m.).