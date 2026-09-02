The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles’ “Help!” and the Hits

Beatles tribute band The Fab Four recreates the music and look of the Fab Four in a stage show celebrating the 1965 album “Help!” and favorites spanning the band’s career. The performance traces the Beatles’ evolution through costume changes and note-for-note renditions of some of rock’s most recognizable songs.

7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com