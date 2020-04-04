The Four Horsemen embraces the ‘No Life Til Leather’ attitude that made Metallica the Monsters of Metal during the 80’s. They focus on the first 5 releases of Metallica – what they like to call the “Black & Back” days. This is a showcase of the fast and technical thrash songs, with the Black Album thrown in for being one of the 50 all-time greatest selling albums in the world. All the double bass, drum fills, correct bass lines, vocal harmonies, blistering solos and harmonized solos, as well as guttural and screaming vocals of the old days.

To purchase tickets visit manchestermusichall.com.