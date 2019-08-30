The Goddamn Gallows/ The Koffin Cats/ Bridge City Sinners

Gallows: From rockabilly, psychobilly and punk rock, to bluegrass and metal, their newest release, The Trial infuses disparate sounds into a new strange recipe of seamless genre-bending profundities.

The groundwork for what has become the relentlessly touring sonic assault known as The Koffin Kats was laid near Detroit, Michigan when Vic Victor (Lead Vocalist, Upright Bass) joined forces with long-time friend Tommy Koffin (Guitar). After adding Damian Detroit (Drums), the band kicked off in June 2003, stopping for nothing. Now, with over 12 years of touring internationally, over two thousand live shows, and a few lineup changes. The touring trio’s current home is out on the open road.

The Bridge City Sinners take folk songs in the direction of a punk rocker. A rowdy folksy mosaic of banjo, violin, guitar, mandolin, upright bass, & ukulele. The Sinners started their journey as a rotating cast of friends in 2016 who just wanted to play music on the streets “busk” in Portland, Oregon. They have transitioned into a powerful force playing festivals in 2018 such as Vans Warped Tour, NW String Summit, the Fest, & Seattle Folklife Festival.