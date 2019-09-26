The Growlers

Google Calendar - The Growlers - 2019-09-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Growlers - 2019-09-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Growlers - 2019-09-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Growlers - 2019-09-26 20:00:00

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

From their first LP Are You In or Out? (2009) to their latest LP Casual Acquaintances (2018), The Growlers have forged their own twisted path on the global music scene. They’re the party band that grew into a traveling circus that spawned their own hit event, Beach Goth. Lead singer Brooks Nielsen draws a particular devotion among Growlers fans, as does chief cohort Matt Taylor, The Growlers’ music director, and lead guitarist. The band's 2016 LP, City Club, produced by Julian Casablancas, saw them expand their palette to include West African, dance and electronic influences.

Info

14732353_1599480237027178_377891007149099956_n.jpg
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - The Growlers - 2019-09-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Growlers - 2019-09-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Growlers - 2019-09-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Growlers - 2019-09-26 20:00:00