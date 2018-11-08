The Jazz Arts Foundation, Inc. and the Lexington Public Library continue their Jazz: Live at the Library! series of monthly concerts at the Central Library Farish Theatre, 140 East Main St. in downtown Lexington. Show #139 will feature the Jamey Aebersold Quartet. Featuring Jamey Aebersold/Sax, Gabe Evans/Piano, Tyrone Wheeler/Bass & Jonathan Higgins,Drums.. Show time: 7 – 8:15 PM. Admission: FREE.