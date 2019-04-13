The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Artistic Director Luis Dominguez – inspired to create original choreography for this tale in 2009 after reading the beloved stories to his 5-year-old son – will bring his “The Magical Tales of Beatrix Potter” back to the stage for its 10th year anniversary. Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny come to life with the score by Peter Bias, and bluesy music created by local musician Brett James for Jeremy Fisher. Stories will also showcase “Squirrel Nutkin,” “Old Brown Owl,” “Jemima Puddle Duck,” and “Two Bad Mice.”

Apr. 13 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.).

View Map
DANCE
859-233-3925
