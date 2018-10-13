This 5-day event aims to celebrate America's native spirit and the “people, places and things that make it so tasty,” while exploring other tastemakers who are using Bourbon and Whiskey to continue the tradition of this Kentucky specialty.

The Main Event. Oct. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Featuring rows of booths with spirits tastings including bourbon, whiskey and other barrel aged spirits. Mixed in are booths with small plate tastings, foods traditional to Kentucky sourced from local farmers, producers and purveyors. Must be 21 to attend.